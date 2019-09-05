New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $2.11 Million; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dalton Investments Decreased Stake

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 6.08M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOVT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S MEETING; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 42,077 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 30,375 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 115 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0% or 200 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,602 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 154,215 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 20.66 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt stated it has 76,293 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 80,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Invest Advsrs reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Mercantile Trust reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd has 0.25% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 468,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 75.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

