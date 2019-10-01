New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Its Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) as Stock Price Rose; Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Holding by $3.57 Million as Stock Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 66,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 485,023 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31M, down from 551,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 207,433 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 5.09M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 34,800 shares to 924,175 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 164,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

