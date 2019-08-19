New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Holds Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY); Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $736,406; Shares Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 7,532 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 4,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $276.73. About 68,595 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.34 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,557 shares to 68,975 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,738 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,540 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Company Ny reported 2,168 shares stake. New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Apriem reported 1,498 shares. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 835 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 2.58% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 10 are held by Proffitt & Goodson. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,733 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Lc invested in 0.15% or 2,565 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 137,182 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,759 shares. Birinyi Associates has 0.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,500 shares. Natixis holds 218,394 shares.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.