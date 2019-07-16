New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Holds Holding in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY); As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Value Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 9,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,880 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 75,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 3.09M shares traded or 90.73% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 103,598 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,805 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

