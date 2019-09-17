New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) Upped as Valuation Rose; Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.99 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 222,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 333,696 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.07 million, down from 556,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 5,112 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.85M for 27.74 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2,985 shares to 313,808 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 45,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,483 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,503 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,025 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc holds 10 shares. 38,702 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 60,429 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 11,222 shares. Invesco holds 404,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn owns 180,161 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 156,327 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 19,193 are owned by D E Shaw Co Incorporated.

