New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Holding In Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Was Has Lifted; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Position in Intuit (INTU) as Shares Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 183,700 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Somerville Kurt F invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 182,066 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Lincoln Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,354 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,885 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 900 shares. Pnc Finance Gru Incorporated holds 143,353 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP has invested 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 8,251 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Maverick Cap Limited reported 8,810 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2,007 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 18,774 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,194 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.