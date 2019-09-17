New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Trimmed Its Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $5.67 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Holder Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.38M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 5.83M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,460 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $605.37M for 15.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Bets on Heavy Industries Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Danaher Gains From Rising Product Demand Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fact-Checking the Data Debate – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Leonovus Smart Filer Dramatically Reduces Corporate Data Storage Costs with Payback in as little as Three Months – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Co owns 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 61,362 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 2,293 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 40 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc. Connors Investor Services Inc holds 1.86% or 53,063 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 4,560 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.92% or 25,350 shares. Main Street Lc owns 10,092 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,509 shares. 7,373 are held by Leisure Mgmt. Fort Lp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 8,856 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Lc reported 4,700 shares stake. Burns J W And Ny holds 0.55% or 9,018 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 50,502 shares. Carderock Cap Management stated it has 17,222 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,469 shares to 63,491 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).