New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $884,960; Capital International Position in Church And Dwight Co (CHD) Has Decreased by $899,141

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 12,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 18,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 31,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.25M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 9.69M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 67,737 shares to 82,048 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Spann Rick, worth $72,070. The insider FARRELL MATTHEW bought 7,000 shares worth $499,268. $107,715 worth of stock was bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16.

