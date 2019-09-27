New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lifted Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Sather Financial Group Has Raised Its Stake by $1.46 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 1.20 million shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.45. About 1.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0.25% or 650,634 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Management invested in 851,133 shares or 3.39% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.46M shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 442 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.14% or 820,945 shares. Captrust Fin has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 68,575 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Retail Bank reported 15,014 shares. State Street Corp has 23.00M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Logan invested 0.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Howland Cap Management Lc reported 0.19% stake. 406,163 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability. Victory Capital Management owns 79,984 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd stated it has 7,286 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp holds 0.06% or 53,695 shares in its portfolio.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,584 shares to 182,453 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

