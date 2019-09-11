New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lifted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Sheffield Asset Management Has Boosted by $564,400 Its Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 6.93M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.07. About 9.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 08/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Lc accumulated 30,167 shares. Foster Motley owns 1,738 shares. Parthenon Ltd Com invested in 1.74% or 46,781 shares. 60,000 are held by Leonard Green & Partners L P. 1St Source Comml Bank invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Washington invested in 500 shares. Qvt Fin Lp stated it has 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 4.24M shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.12% stake. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc owns 42,305 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Co has 3,087 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.86% or 233,652 shares. Lazard Asset accumulated 0.09% or 318,221 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fjarde Ap owns 729,572 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.