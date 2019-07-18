New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $2.11 Million; Fiera Capital Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.54 Million as Stock Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 4.77 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 9,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 37,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 10.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence takes a jab at tech’s biggest headlines including the Facebook Russia hacking scandal; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.42 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

