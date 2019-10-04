New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Cut Its Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $5.67 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $86.30 Million as Share Price Declined

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 3.96 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOVT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S MEETING; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 3.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 9.38M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Limited Co, California-based fund reported 535,000 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 4.19 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 400 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1,826 are owned by Captrust Advsr. Amer Group has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill LP stated it has 343,044 shares. Pentwater Mngmt LP invested in 1.13% or 4.57M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 68,947 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 282,665 shares. Electron Cap Prtnrs Ltd has 1.42M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 3.14 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 13,858 shares. Lonestar Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 320,000 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.46 million for 2.54 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $587.29 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,460 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).