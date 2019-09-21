New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Continues to Hold Position in Infosys LTD (INFY); Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Holding Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 18,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 77,934 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Indian Stocks to Buy as the Economy Slows – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Need Reskilling and Non-traditional Talent Nurturing in a Culture of Lifelong Learning – Finds New Global Research from Infosys – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Inaugurates Arizona Technology and Innovation Center – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19 billion. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

