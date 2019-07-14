New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Position in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) by $512,960 as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Blue Chip Partners Lowered Holding by $432,054

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 133,501 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,398 shares to 10,411 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 34,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

