New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Position by $884,960 as Market Value Rose; Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Windward Capital Management Company Cut Position

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 8,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 116,988 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 125,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 2.48M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 10.74 million shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited Investors Inc reported 5,975 shares. Oakbrook Ltd owns 69,881 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 6.58M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America owns 39,402 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. West Chester Advisors reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cambridge Rech Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 119,641 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,247 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,000 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability reported 5,409 shares stake. Cls Ltd Liability Co reported 706 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 11.30 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Channing Limited Liability Co holds 106,961 shares. Farmers Trust invested in 0.16% or 7,225 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.