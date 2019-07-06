New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Its Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Position by $512,960; Hanover Ins Group (THG) Share Price Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Stake

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 59,420 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, down from 194,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 159,450 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl reported 535 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) or 7,333 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares to 92,158 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

