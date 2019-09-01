New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Valuation Rose While Indexiq Advisors Lifted by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 345.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 221,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 285,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 64,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.54 million market cap company. It closed at $6.25 lastly. It is down 2.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 7,611 shares to 24,550 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 18,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,567 shares, and cut its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 21,811 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 128,211 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 254,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Management has 49,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers Incorporated invested 0.01% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 446,870 shares. Earnest Prns Limited has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 687,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 93,927 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 255,188 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 162,211 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Guggenheim Llc owns 85,301 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 15,836 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Caprock owns 10,153 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3.80 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.94M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 121,513 shares. First Financial In owns 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,017 shares. Tctc Ltd accumulated 11,465 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 738 shares. 68,881 are held by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Adi Capital Mngmt holds 2.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company reported 7,127 shares. Hanseatic Services holds 0.63% or 3,825 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru Comm holds 2.12% or 223,872 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bankshares has invested 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85M for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.