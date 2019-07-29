New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Shares Rose While Indexiq Advisors Increased Stake; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 345.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 221,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 64,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 67,661 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M

