New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Decreased Holding by $500,480; Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Decreased Holding by $589,897 as Stock Declined

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 57,317 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 60,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 358,380 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 419,228 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,817 shares to 23,460 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 24,497 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 4.25 million shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 14,071 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Co holds 21,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 51,691 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation has 342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). 74,702 were accumulated by Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America. Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,253 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Tekla Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).