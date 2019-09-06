New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Boosted Ceco Environmental (CECE) Position

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 115,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 105,564 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 345.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 221,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 285,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 64,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 318,393 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $63,620 activity. $20,700 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was bought by Liner David B.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Clinches $25 Million Contract From DOEE – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, CECE, AMZN – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Senior Is Getting Old – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Senior: Don’t Focus On The Headlines – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Senior Announces Additions to Post-Internalization Management Team – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior: Liquidation Imminent? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

