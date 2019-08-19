New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Holder Proxima Capital Management Lowered Holding by $500,480 as Stock Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Kirby (KEX) by $2.84 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 478,819 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 609,463 shares traded or 36.09% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment Group 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Senior Investment to get $53M under settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Pehub.com published: “New Senior adds two EVPs to team – PE Hub” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senior Housing: A Tale Of 3 REITIES, Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 756,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 19,701 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 51,691 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 1,600 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 263,647 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Commerce reported 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 687,300 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 14,071 shares. 750 were reported by Highlander Limited Co. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 137,020 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 12,234 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 93,927 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Frontier Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 201,165 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 11,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 2.03M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 5,803 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 3,465 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 27,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 36,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 2,840 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 16 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 87,913 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1,521 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,185 shares. Ameriprise holds 165,852 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Inc stated it has 122,912 shares.