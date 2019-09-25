New South Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Discovery Cl C (DISCK) by $787,164 as Market Valuation Declined; Strs Ohio Holds Position in Autodesk (ADSK)

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 2.81 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 47,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 260,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.40 million, up from 212,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $149.13. About 1.88M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 653,322 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 30 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,893 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 714,099 shares. Clean Yield Gru invested in 0.01% or 130 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,988 shares. 43,350 are owned by Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc. Private Trust Na has 1,311 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested in 0.2% or 66,676 shares. Friess Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.14% or 96,000 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 266,889 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Com reported 31,200 shares. Int Limited Ca owns 12,498 shares. 240,627 were reported by Glob Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Autodesk Analysts: Sell-off May Be Overreaction, Fundamentals Remain Strong – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) by 10,400 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 12,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 63,720 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $70.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 11,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,232 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.