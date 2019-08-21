New South Capital Management Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stake by 0.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 21,614 shares as Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 5.89M shares with $105.36M value, up from 5.87 million last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc. now has $5.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 2.53 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC

INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF) had a decrease of 18.39% in short interest. IDGBF’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.39% from 8,700 shares previously. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 21.17% above currents $14.03 stock price. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,627 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Qs Llc holds 4,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 30,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 70,964 shares. Suntrust Banks has 44,817 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 90,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Amp Investors accumulated 258,332 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has 322,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 2.84M shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Lc has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 5.05 million shares. Nordea Management holds 0% or 102,808 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 168,296 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. 10,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald. 10,000 shares were bought by Hytinen Barry, worth $175,600.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $172.51 million. The firm also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

