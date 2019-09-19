New South Capital Management Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Boosted by $10.41 Million; Aristeia Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) as Market Value Declined

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 64.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. It is down 20.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 84,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 934,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.72M, up from 849,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 94,756 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 114,495 shares to 258,495 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 336,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 271.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. BMRN’s profit will be $21.53M for 157.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.43 million shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $41.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars.Com Inc by 112,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

