New South Capital Management Stake in Flowserve (FLS) Has Cut by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Holding Held by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 60,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 405,381 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, down from 465,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 643,012 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 247,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 231,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 63,102 shares to 933,465 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 266,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,672 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Retail Bank And Company has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mitchell Mgmt holds 1.19% or 38,103 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 985,425 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,267 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York owns 726 shares. North Star stated it has 16,240 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 9,080 shares. 8,115 are owned by Thompson Mgmt. Morgan Stanley holds 784,073 shares. M&T Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 139,290 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,794 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Covington Advisors has 93,654 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Punch Assoc Inv Inc has invested 0.69% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lpl Fincl Ltd invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

