New South Capital Management Stake in Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined; As Fluidigm Common Stock Usd0.001 (FLDM) Stock Declined, Schroder Investment Management Group Upped Its Holding

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fluidigm Corporation Common Stock Usd0.001 (FLDM) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 203,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 604,589 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45M, up from 400,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Fluidigm Corporation Common Stock Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 348,777 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.33M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 35,209 shares to 448,850 shares, valued at $22.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,881 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Common Stock Usd1.666 (NYSE:PPG) by 45,300 shares to 10,363 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corporation Reit Npv by 57,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,805 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:IDCC).

