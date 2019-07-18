New South Capital Management Raised Stake in Fmc (FMC) by $11.72 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Boosted Its Stake by $206.24 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 154,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 429,384 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 5.50 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 955,044 shares. Serengeti Asset Management LP accumulated 800,000 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc stated it has 133,059 shares. Electron Capital Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 2.89% or 1.27 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 106,774 shares stake. Citadel Advisors reported 3.70 million shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems owns 97,666 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 162,000 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 11.37M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 410,282 shares in its portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,049 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 60,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,381 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cutter And Com Brokerage has 1.3% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 114,874 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 502,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 224,503 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kanawha Mgmt Lc reported 14,247 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 6,713 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 22,700 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 3,200 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 7,008 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,900 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company reported 294,334 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 7,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Regions Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,005 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 130,993 shares.

