New South Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Thermon Group Holding (THR) as Stock Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 314,848 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 27,280 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 33,467 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 22,601 shares. Assetmark has 9,029 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 17,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 40,390 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 122,192 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Fin Pro Inc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 111,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Commercial Bank In reported 26,600 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 48,100 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 800 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com reported 983,946 shares. Tctc Holdings Limited holds 333,955 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp owns 39,025 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 1.08M shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 42,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 374,618 are owned by Geode Capital Management Lc. 153,178 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Fmr Limited Liability owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Intll owns 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 20,666 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.17 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 10,299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 49,586 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 85,865 shares. Van Berkom And Assocs has invested 2.09% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). 663,439 were accumulated by State Street. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 15,124 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Jennison Assocs Limited accumulated 533,588 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% or 137,578 shares in its portfolio.

