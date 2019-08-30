New South Capital Management Raised Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK); Scotia Capital Lifted Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $692,760

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 6,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 29,882 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 23,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 27/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER RAISES NET SHORT IN SAP TO 0.91% FROM 0.51%; 04/05/2018 – Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 31/05/2018 – attune introduces accelerator for SAP S/4HANA® for fashion and vertical business; 08/03/2018 – SAP CO-OPERATING WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, S. AFRICA POLICE

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company's stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17M, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 755,273 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 62,006 shares to 98,014 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,236 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,920 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 743,116 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 24,483 were accumulated by Lafleur Godfrey Lc. 208,518 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 882,531 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. 16,667 are held by Farmers And Merchants Inc. Global Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 340,162 shares. New South Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Essex Financial Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Zeke Advsr Limited Com reported 3,611 shares. Moreover, Professional Advisory Services Inc has 2.51% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 91,866 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 847,534 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 2,500 are held by Community Natl Bank Na. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc owns 6,637 shares.

