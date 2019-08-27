New South Capital Management Raised Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake By $367,438; Sun Life Financial Increased Keycorp (KEY) Holding By $859,650

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 1971.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 57,310 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 60,217 shares with $948,000 value, up from 2,907 last quarter. Keycorp now has $15.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 2.36 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

New South Capital Management Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stake by 0.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 21,614 shares as Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 5.89 million shares with $105.36M value, up from 5.87 million last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc. now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 1.33M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd has 28,912 shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 60,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Capital Management stated it has 1.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Invesco Limited accumulated 2.84M shares. Peoples Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 26,836 shares. Vanguard holds 0.03% or 39.77M shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 400 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 44,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 471,959 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 890,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 22,479 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.01% or 1.22 million shares.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Firstcash Inc stake by 27,989 shares to 306,502 valued at $26.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) stake by 4,810 shares and now owns 176,920 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. 10,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 26.21% above currents $13.47 stock price. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rating on Friday, August 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $1700 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1600 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 18.92% above currents $15.7 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 11,452 shares to 708 valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,814 shares and now owns 16,851 shares. Edison International Inc (NYSE:EIX) was reduced too.