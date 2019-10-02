New South Capital Management Raised By $10.41 Million Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position; State Street Increased By $355,482 Its One Liberty Pptys (OLP) Position

New South Capital Management Inc increased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 9.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 84,655 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 934,432 shares with $115.72 million value, up from 849,777 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 146,688 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

State Street Corp increased One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 12,258 shares as One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP)’s stock rose 1.99%. The State Street Corp holds 373,158 shares with $10.97M value, up from 360,900 last quarter. One Liberty Pptys Inc now has $537.85M valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 30,825 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 8.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC OLP.N SETS QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Share

