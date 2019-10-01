New South Capital Management Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) Has Increased by $10.41 Million; Telemark Asset Management Upped Its Heico New (HEI) Position by $14.50 Million; Market Value Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 133,290 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 84,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 934,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.72M, up from 849,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 39,918 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,189 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,640 shares. Creative Planning owns 8,821 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% or 2,763 shares. Gideon Capital stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.03% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Next Financial Group Inc holds 12,740 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 398 shares. British Columbia Management Corp reported 38,161 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Inc reported 0.52% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 17,964 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 119 shares.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HEICO down ~7% despite Q3 earnings beat driven by 2019 acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Heico Climbed 11.2% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

