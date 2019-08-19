New South Capital Management Maintains Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM); Friess Associates Lifted Holding in Dine Brands Global (DIN) as Share Price Declined

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 45,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 41,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 178,721 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 1.35M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 106,415 shares to 37,233 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 14,222 shares. 22,380 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,117 shares. Sei Invests has 34,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,500 shares. Daiwa Group Inc invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 371,855 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,202 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 400 shares. Olstein Capital Management LP stated it has 26,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc reported 55,476 shares. Magnetar Lc invested in 0.02% or 10,028 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,049 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 60,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,381 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).