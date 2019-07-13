New South Capital Management Lowered Xylem (XYL) Stake By $2.06 Million; Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Sentiment Is 0.93

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 803,855 shares with $63.54 million value, down from 829,873 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 793,601 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 27 reduced and sold their positions in Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.94M for 25.78 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,499 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 20,180 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 229 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Kames Public Limited Com reported 1.55% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.12% or 5,832 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.06 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 14,100 are held by Patten And Patten Tn. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.28% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Westpac Bk has 86,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Invs reported 69,301 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 175,473 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tradewinds Management Lc has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. Napolitano Kenneth also sold $2.49M worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Liberty Siriusxm Group stake by 56,675 shares to 1.67 million valued at $63.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 31,539 shares and now owns 3.06 million shares. Ishares (IWS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XYL in report on Friday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XYL in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: The Fund With The Lowest Z-Score Deserves Attention – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust: History And Performance Make It A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2016. More interesting news about Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PML: Priced Out Of The Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K Infosys Ltd For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $718.55 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 63,541 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.