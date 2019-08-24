New South Capital Management Lowered Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding by $5.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Upped Position by $25.31 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 422,274 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares to 205,783 shares, valued at $241.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

