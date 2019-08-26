New South Capital Management Lowered Holding in Xylem (XYL) by $2.06 Million as Stock Declined; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Upped Its Holding in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by $7.72 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 1306.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 23,389 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 25,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 1,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 803,855 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54 million, down from 829,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 494,256 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 206,012 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Manhattan Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 113,017 shares. 8,938 were reported by Peoples Services. Principal Fincl Group invested in 413,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 0.59% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 56,659 shares. Evergreen Capital Llc accumulated 4,588 shares. Scout stated it has 0.97% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 116,779 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,966 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,955 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 418,687 shares. 509,555 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,798 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares to 552,047 shares, valued at $75.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

