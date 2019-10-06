New South Capital Management Lifted Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Position; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Telemus Capital Raised Position by $560,672

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 20,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,125 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 20,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.33M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 21,076 shares to 259,733 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 103,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 26, 2019 : HD, BNS, BMO, TRI, SRE, WP, AZO, LNG, SJM, DISCK, M, SERV – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Discovery, Inc. Partners with FreeWheel on Multi-Year Agreement to Unify Its Advertising Management and Aggregate Audience Scale Across All Screens – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Discovery Skyrockets on YouTube TV Deal – Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southern Co. Hits Key Milestones in Nuclear Plant Build – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7,436 shares to 2,208 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,175 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited reported 42,431 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,873 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.51M shares. Moreover, Mairs & has 2.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Edgestream Partners LP holds 116,554 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated stated it has 5.09M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 998,949 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,002 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.53% or 49,264 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.79 million shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 57,312 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.92% or 45,524 shares. 61,780 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company.