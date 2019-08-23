New South Capital Management Holds Position in Hanesbrands (HBI); Kidder Stephen W Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding as Stock Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 21,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36 million, up from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 5.52M shares traded or 13.75% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 75,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 82,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 4.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Limited Company stated it has 0.19% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Highbridge Cap Limited reported 18,000 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Natixis holds 0.2% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.03% or 17,559 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 22 shares. 24,000 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 13,083 shares. Bell Savings Bank invested in 131,367 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 2.30M shares. Group Inc owns 150,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 581,953 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.35% stake.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 418,233 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $78.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,920 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Group Incorporated invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 50,283 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 22,880 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd has 1.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 19,678 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne accumulated 5,377 shares. Park Circle has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookstone Mgmt owns 29,473 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 356,883 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 3,583 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tcw Grp Inc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 262,800 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn. Violich Capital Management, California-based fund reported 8,925 shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.