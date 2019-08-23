New South Capital Management Holding In Thermon Group Holding (THR) Was Upped; As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shares Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Increased by $360,736 Its Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 6,512 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 3,976 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermon Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermon Group: Finally Some Shareholder Relief – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2017. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oxurion NV Announces New NYSE Euronext Brussels Stock Ticker “OXUR” and Launch of New Websit – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Group Holdings Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 04, 2017.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 35,967 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $146.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,920 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA).