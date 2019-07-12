New South Capital Management Holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Has Lowered by $2.95 Million; Optimum Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1412.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 28,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 24.55M shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 35,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.69 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 515,635 shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,709 shares to 9,739 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote – Cantor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Standing Up For MSC Industrial Getting Harder And Harder – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; MSC Industrial Misses Q3 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For April 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

