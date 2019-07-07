New South Capital Management Holding in Fedex Corp. (FDX) Raised by $1.72 Million; Paragon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $355,630

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 179,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,528 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.21M, up from 383,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx Dumps Amazon Before Amazon Dumps It – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Final-Mile Delivery Firms Struggle To Stay Up With, Let Alone Ahead Of The Curve – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 38,583 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 519,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TJX Companies Leaves Other Retailers in the Dust (Again) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cowen: TJX Companies’ Value Proposition Improves If Chinese Tariffs Hit Retailers – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TJX Companies Maintains Its Momentum – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).