New South Capital Management Holding In Dish Network Class A (DISH) Was Upped; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Selz Capital Has Trimmed by $14.01 Million Its Stake

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 1.59M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co by 16,584 shares to 39,384 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.