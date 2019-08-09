New South Capital Management Has Upped By $11.72 Million Its Fmc (FMC) Position; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

New South Capital Management Inc increased Fmc Corp (FMC) stake by 12.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 154,174 shares as Fmc Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.39 million shares with $107.06M value, up from 1.24 million last quarter. Fmc Corp now has $12.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 1.45 million shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 36 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 28 reduced and sold equity positions in Audiocodes LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $552.00 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 33.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings stake by 418,233 shares to 2.21 million valued at $78.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nielsen Holdings Plc stake by 30,659 shares and now owns 3.96M shares. Qurate Retail Inc was reduced too.

