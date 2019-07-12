New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $4.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Haverford Trust Company Cut Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $16.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 302,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 2.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 54,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.47M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 473,705 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 265,102 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 235,457 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 0.07% or 1.17 million shares. Cincinnati Insur has 427,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 0.15% stake. Guardian Investment Mngmt reported 10,090 shares. First City Mngmt has 11,083 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagleclaw Managment Lc has 24,539 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Principal Finance has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.71M shares. 45,377 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 53,056 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 230 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 737,843 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $211.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 25,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,782 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.13 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $70.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 78,001 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 20,988 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc reported 2,700 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 404,276 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr Inc accumulated 0.81% or 4,400 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 460,773 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.04% or 53,589 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 9,083 shares. Punch And Assoc Invest Mgmt holds 91,919 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 2,124 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone Advsr owns 452,417 shares. Commerce Bancorp owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 51,811 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.71 million for 28.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.