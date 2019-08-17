New South Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Multi Color (LABL) by $4.02 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 15,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 45,360 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 61,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 432,789 shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 82,129 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 484,059 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 401,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 523.65% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 80,630 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $33.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 418,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 65,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 4,651 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,848 were accumulated by Legal General Public Limited Company. State Street holds 386,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 10,664 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 21,522 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 26,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New South Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 484,059 shares. 24,215 are owned by Intrepid Capital Mngmt Inc. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,290 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. Pertz Douglas A bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt accumulated 40,295 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 55,000 shares. Profund Advsr accumulated 5,661 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.2% or 7,000 shares. Regions Corporation owns 1,520 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.25 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 15,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Falcon Point Lc, California-based fund reported 50,019 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,298 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 96,028 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 47,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 8,746 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 65,895 shares to 147,857 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 111,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.