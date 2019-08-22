New South Capital Management Has Raised Its Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holding by $1.72 Million as Shares Declined; Opus Capital Group Position in Aptargroup (ATR) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 117,146 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 392,528 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.21M, up from 383,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $157.79. About 664,097 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 519,130 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Aff by 31,113 shares to 26,904 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 21,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacations W (NYSE:VAC).