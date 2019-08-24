New South Capital Management Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Core-mark Holding Company (CORE) Sentiment Is 1.64

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,707 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 686,651 shares with $187.95 million value, down from 713,358 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $107.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (CORE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 105 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 64 reduced and sold their equity positions in Core-mark Holding Company Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 40.35 million shares, down from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Core-mark Holding Company Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 54 Increased: 61 New Position: 44.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 228,790 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for 396,061 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 647,807 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,005 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 13.97% above currents $269.36 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 57,587 shares. S&Co has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 21,107 are owned by Pitcairn. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 256,760 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 4.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Keating Inv Counselors Inc holds 2.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 16,615 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 29,170 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited owns 15,932 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 1.89% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cadence Bancorporation Na invested 0.62% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 357,832 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Grp Inc stated it has 673 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).