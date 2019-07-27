New South Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $2.08 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (FITB) Holding as Market Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 779,460 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (FITB) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 88,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,151 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 95,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 4.46M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 7,403 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp by 41,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.53% or 771,421 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 836,986 shares. 10,025 were accumulated by Tradition Mgmt Limited. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp reported 670,916 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,764 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.07% or 33,010 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Llc reported 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 75.69M shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 5.45M shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 1.10M shares. Aqr Limited Liability holds 2.14 million shares. 449,159 were reported by Pnc Services Gp. Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 50.94M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,210 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 3,477 shares. Sun Life Fin has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 257 shares. Miller Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cap Rech Global has invested 0.26% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 148 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 661,170 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,593 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Tru reported 4,880 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 87,360 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,113 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd holds 1,762 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $129.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA).