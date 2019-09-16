New South Capital Management Has Lifted Dish Network Class A (DISH) Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Increased Its Stake by $227.18 Million as Share Value Declined

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.12 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37B, up from 601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 100 shares to 3,473 shares, valued at $432.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Preferred by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,292 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,779 shares. Axa reported 268,608 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,345 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 346 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Advsr Limited Co has invested 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 5.1% or 37,771 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 355 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 557 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank owns 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,447 shares. 682 were reported by Economic Planning Gp Adv. Stanley has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,892 were reported by Hemenway Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 46,892 shares to 616,598 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 86,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).