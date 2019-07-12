New South Capital Management Has Increased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $2.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Karpus Management Has Decreased Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $941,208 as Stock Price Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 23,593 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $146.2. About 162,604 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 366,495 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $70.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Inc Trst (CEV) by 80,030 shares to 533,191 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acq Corp by 4.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Europe Etf (VGK).

